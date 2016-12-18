Italian-made trains roll into Taipei MRT system

Punctual and clean, the Taipei Mass Rapid Transport (MRT) boasts a customer satisfaction rating of 94 percent.

As the MRT embarks on a process of expansion, procuring and utilizing the best engineering and technology available has become key to maintaining these high standards

Taipei's metro system, and the international recognition that bestows, plays a crucial part in projecting a positive image of the nation on the world stage.

But while Taipei Metro strives to meet the highest standards, there is still room for improvement.

One weakness is the relatively small scale of the metro system. To address this, several new lines are under construction.

As part of this expansion, Taiwan has forged partnerships with international manufacturers to procure some of the safest and most advanced rolling stock in the world.

One such partnership was the inking of a 334 million euro turnkey contract for the first section of the Taipei Metro Circular Line — stretching from Wugu Industrial District to Dapinglin — between the MRT and a consortium of two Italian companies: Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda (now Hitachi Rail Italy) in 2009.

The former received a 220 million euro order for E&M equipment and radio signaling technology, while the latter secured a 114 million euro deal to supply 17 driverless four-car trains.

The Taipei Metro Circular Line — an elevated, medium-capacity rapid transit line — will further integrate public transport options in Taipei and New Taipei City.

The circular line is currently under construction with the first 15.4 kilometer-long section — 73.45 percent of which is already in place — scheduled to open along 14 stations in late 2018.

Why two Italian suppliers? Simply put, because Italy is a powerhouse when it comes to railway technology.

Italian companies have built a decadeslong reputation as experts in the construction and management of rail projects.

And when it comes to rolling stock, Italian trains are a synonymous with style.

Thus, having two Italian firms play a key role in the evolution of Taiwan's mass rapid transport appears to have been an informed and forward-looking decision by the MRT.

The two firms are twin global beacons of the industry. The pair are engaged in projects from the windmill-marked plains of Holland to the sands of oppressive Saudi Arabia.

As Maurizio Manfellotto, CEO and President of Hitachi Rail Italy, said "Taiwan is strategic for my company."

Hitachi Rail Italy specializes in the manufacture of technologically advanced rolling stock.

Known as AnsaldoBreda before 2015, the firm has historically been one of Italy's most important train builders, with more than 160 years of experience in the sector.

Acquisition by Hitachi has made the company strategically and operationally even more internationally-oriented.

Despite this, the firm has kept its roots firmly anchored in Italy.

The driverless train for the Circular Line — developed at the firm's workshop in Reggio Calabria — is a fusion of tradition and modern technology.

In late November this year, the first of the 17 trains arrived in Taipei from Italy for static line testing.

Mr. Manfellotto told the China Post the trains will be handed over on schedule in 2018.