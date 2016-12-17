We're not buying it: KMT on government's 'nuke food' pledge

The Kuomintang (KMT) on Friday voiced skepticism over the government's vow to keep a ban on food products from radiation-affected areas in Japan, calling it a "stalling tactic."

The party said it would continue protests over the issue.

Premier Lin Chuan's announcement that the ban would remain in place "until inspections are tightened" was "simply aimed at giving some breathing space to the under-pressure administration," KMT Deputy Secretary-General Chang Ya-ping said at a press conference.

The KMT would continue with plans to mobilize demonstrators to surround public hearing venues on Dec. 25, Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, Chang said, adding the party would hold a large-scale march on Dec. 25.

"We will mobilize thousands of people concerned about the 'nuke-food' issue at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall on Dec. 25 at 1:30 p.m.," Chang said.

While the Cabinet has yet to officially announce the venue for the hearing on Dec. 25, Chang said "party intelligence" on the location had allowed them to organize the demonstration in advance.

The KMT stayed on the offensive at the Legislature.

KMT Legislator Alicia Wang said the government was "simply biding its time."

Not A 'Black Box'

"The premier has not pledged that no food from radiation-affected parts of Japan would be imported, " Wang said. This, she suggested, indicated that the government still intended to lift the ban. "The public cannot accept it if Lin Chuan's announcement ... was made just to reduce the pressure mounting on the administration," Wang said.

KMT lawmakers said the Cabinet had violated regulations requiring public hearing venues to be announced at least 14 days beforehand. This failure — for the Dec. 25 hearing — demonstrated the administration's "black box" approach to trying to resolve the issue, they said.

A Sigh of Relief

For majority Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers, the Cabinet's latest announcement came as a relief. The KMT had been rallying to file proposals for legislative recalls of DPP lawmakers who support lifting the ban. "It's impossible that (the government) would allow radiation-affected food imports into Taiwan," DPP caucus secretary-general Liu Shih-fang said.

Liu accused the KMT of "misleading the public" over the issue. Yet, Liu said if the government agencies could not clearly explain the situation, she would rather see a "postponing of discussions."

Environmental groups, however, remained skeptical. Green Consumers' Foundation chairman Jay Fang questioned the feasibility of government inspections and safeguards, in light recent reports which showed Japanese food imports from radiation-affected areas already on sale in Taiwan.

"It isn't the first time that the government has broken its promises," Anti-nuclear campaigner Lin Jui-chu said, referring to the government's recent U-turn on revisions to the Electricity Act.

Environment activists urge fellow organizations to "keep their guard up" and prevent the Cabinet from "opening doors to the imports."