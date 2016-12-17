Gov't puts 'nuke food' import plans on ice

The government switched its plans to lift a ban on food products from radiation-affected prefectures in Japan to low gear, after encountering strong public opposition for weeks.

Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said on Friday that the government would not consider lifting the ban until Taiwan's border inspections are tightened.

Quoting Premier Lin Chuan (林全), Hsu said the government would tighten inspections on imports of food originating from the nuclear-affected prefectures of Gunma, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi and Chiba.

The announcement comes after small packets of soy sauce originating from Ibaraki were found on sale in Taiwan, prompting the Food and Drug Administration to issue a national recall.

The incident exposed a loophole in existing import inspection procedures, and raised questions about the government's ability to prevent contaminated food from entering the local market, Hsu said.

To restore public confidence, the government would not lift the ban until import inspections are tightened to ensure that such incidents did not occur again, the spokesman said.

"Until we form a sounder inspection mechanism, there is no timetable for lifting the ban," Hsu said.

Three public hearings on the import ban are scheduled for December and January.

Increase the Level of Scrutiny

Speaking during the press event, Ho Chi-kung (何啟功), deputy health and welfare minister, said following the soy sauce incident, the FDA and local health bureaus had inspected more than 6,486 imported food products from Japan.

Thirty-seven of them were found to have originated from one of five nuclear-affected prefectures.

Ho said these products were being sent to examiners for further inspection, adding that "so far none of the products have been found to be radioactive."

Border control officials are now increasing the level of scrutiny on products with more detailed packaging, he added.

Taiwan has also asked Japan's food product importers to do the same.

The government imposed the ban following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in 2011.

It further tightened restrictions when products from these prefectures were discovered on shelves in Taiwan last year, drawing strong criticism from the Japanese government.

Since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which is widely regarded as friendly toward Japan, regained power in May, many have speculated that the new administration could soon lift the ban.

The DPP government has previously said it was working toward lifting the ban on food from four of the prefectures — excluding Fukushima — but has run into heavy opposition.