KMT a step closer to recovering 2 firms

The Kuomintang (KMT) has moved a step closer to recovering two companies seized by the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (IGPASC, 不當黨產處理委員會), after the Taipei High Administrative Court ordered a halt to the nationalization of the firms.

The news came as IGPASC held a preparatory public hearing to determine whether two separete firms, the Broadcasting Corp of China (BCC, 中廣公司) and the Central Motion Pictures Corp (中央電影公司), were affiliated with the KMT.

The Cabinet-backed IGPASC declared in November that the Central Investment Corp. (中投) and Hsinyutai Co. (欣裕台) had been "improperly obtained " by the KMT and should therefore "be transferred to the state" within 30 days of the ruling.

The decision was met with stiff opposition from the KMT, with the party later lodging a court appeal over the committee's decision.

In its ruling, the Taipei High Administrative Court described the KMT's current situation as "an emergency," adding that "without proper intervention, it (the order) would likely cause irreversible damage."

Taipei High Administrative Court spokesman Hsu Jui-chu said if the two companies transferred shares — regardless of whether the shares were sold or converted — it would require a reshuffle of directors and supervisors.

After the court ruling was announced, IGPASC Chairman Wellington Ku said he believed the court recognized the government's efforts to implement transitional justice.

Ku said since the KMT could not currently profit from Central Investment Corp. and Hsinyutai Co.'s shares, the committee would discuss whether to appeal the court's decision.

The court also dismissed an appeal by the IGPASC to block the lifting of a freeze on a bank account and nine checks held by KMT.

Protests Lodged

Before and during the IGPASC preparatory hearing on Friday morning, Yeh Ching-yuan, BCC's lawyer, lodged a protest against the committee for "failing to clearly state the meeting agenda" on its hearing notice.

Yeh argued that the committee had violated the Administrative Procedure Act.

The original hearing notice had said the committee would discuss land transfers. But, upon arriving at the venue, it quickly became apparent that the committee would also convene upon whether BCC was a KMT-affiliated organization, Yeh said.

He suggested the committee had tried to "ambush" BCC, by attempting to leave them without legal representation at the hearing.

However, his protests were ignored by Ku, who allowed the meeting to continue.

Ku, who faced sporadic complaints and outburst from company and party representatives throughout the hearing, said the preparatory hearing was held to "understand disputed issues and to pave the direction for a future, official public hearing."

BCC Chairman Chao Shao-kang, also in attendance, criticized both the committee and KMT, vehemently denying his company was affiliated with the KMT.

"This is a fight between two elephants," he said. "What has this got to do with me?"

Meanwhile, members of a KMTself-help union held a sit-in outside the committee headquarters in Taipei City. The protesters demanded that the committee unfreeze the KMT's assets to allow it to pay party workers.