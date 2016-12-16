News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

December, 16, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Cabinet vows to keep Japan food ban until border inspections tightened

By Joseph Yeh, The China Post
December 16, 2016, 1:02 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government will not consider lifting the ban on food products from Japan's nuclear-affected areas until Taiwan's border inspections are tightened to ensure no radiation-contaminated food is imported, a Cabinet spokesman said Friday.

Quoting Premier Lin Chuan (林全), Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said the government had yet lift to the existing ban on the import of food produced in five nuclear-affected prefectures: Gunma, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi and Chiba.

However, over the past week, small packets of soy sauce originating from Ibaraki were discovered on local shelves, prompting the Food and Drug Administration to issue a national recall of products containing the sachets.

The incident exposed a loophole in the existing import inspection mechanism and raised questions about the government's ability to prevent radiation-contaminated food from entering the local market, Hsu said.

To restore public confidence in food safety, the premier pledges that the government will not lift the ban until import inspections are tightened to make sure no such incident occurs again, the spokesman said.

"Until we form a sounder inspection mechanism, there is no timetable for lifting the ban," he said.

Three more public hearings on the safety of Japanese products will be held soon in different parts of Taiwan, he said.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search