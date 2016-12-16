Cabinet vows to keep Japan food ban until border inspections tightened

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government will not consider lifting the ban on food products from Japan's nuclear-affected areas until Taiwan's border inspections are tightened to ensure no radiation-contaminated food is imported, a Cabinet spokesman said Friday.

Quoting Premier Lin Chuan (林全), Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said the government had yet lift to the existing ban on the import of food produced in five nuclear-affected prefectures: Gunma, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi and Chiba.

However, over the past week, small packets of soy sauce originating from Ibaraki were discovered on local shelves, prompting the Food and Drug Administration to issue a national recall of products containing the sachets.

The incident exposed a loophole in the existing import inspection mechanism and raised questions about the government's ability to prevent radiation-contaminated food from entering the local market, Hsu said.

To restore public confidence in food safety, the premier pledges that the government will not lift the ban until import inspections are tightened to make sure no such incident occurs again, the spokesman said.

"Until we form a sounder inspection mechanism, there is no timetable for lifting the ban," he said.

Three more public hearings on the safety of Japanese products will be held soon in different parts of Taiwan, he said.