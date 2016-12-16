New poverty line

Taipei residents earning NT$22,000 a month — an infamous number that has come to represent wage stagnation in Taiwan — are about to move into the lower-middle income bracket.

Wang Yu-hua, who graduated from the history department of a Taipei-based university five years ago, said she was astonished to find that she would qualify as a "lower-middle" income earner beginning next year.

She said that for a long time, her monthly salary had remained virtually unchanged due to Taiwan's stagnant economy.

"I would try to change jobs for better pay but I might risk losing my present employment as the job environment is so bad," she told The China Post.

The Taipei City Government announced Thursday that it would raise the city's poverty threshold by NT$382 for the upcoming year, taking the city's poverty line from NT$15,162 to NT$15,544.

Once the NT$382 increase takes effect, anyone making less than NT$15,544 a month would qualify as a low-income person.

People like Wang who make less than NT$22,207 a month would qualify as a lower-middle income individual starting in 2017, a fact is drawing media attention because the current minimum wage for Taiwan workers is NT$21,008 a month.

According to Taipei's Department of Social Welfare, the poverty line for low-income individuals and households was calculated based on the city's latest median household income figure.

Households that make less than 60 percent of this figure qualify as low-income households. This median household income figure, which differs by city, cannot exceed 70 percent of the national per capita income for households to qualify.

Furthermore, the threshold that separates the lower-middle income bracket from the middle class is equal to 1.5 times the minimum cost of living for the city.

Taipei's minimum cost of living for 2016 is NT$15,162 — a figure reached by dividing the household income by the number of people in the household.

In other words, the rising poverty threshold is a reflection of Taipei's increasing costs of living.

Taipei's Department of Social Welfare was quick to point out that "just because one makes 22K does not ensure that you are (automatically) part of a lower-middle class household."

The calculation takes into account the average income of everyone in a household, as well as other properties the household may own.