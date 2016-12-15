NTU professor accused of bribing co-author

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A professor accused of bribing his way into becoming the co-author of academic research papers admitted on Wednesday to "financial transactions" with the author but said they were merely "personal loans."

Next Magazine (壹週刊) on Wednesday accused Professor Yen Men-luh (嚴孟祿), a faculty member at National Taiwan University's (NTU) College of Medicine and a gynecologist at the school's hospital, of paying over NT$6 million to be listed as co-author on NTU professor Kuo Min-liang's (郭明良) research paper.

In a statement responding to the accusations, Yen wrote that he "has been in close acquaintance with Kuo since high school, and they helped each other out during family difficulties."

"The financial transactions between Kuo and me were all personal loans, for which receipts are still kept," he wrote.

He said he had "accomplished" 26 research papers between 2003 and 2014, which were focused on hormones and menopausal osteoporosis.

While Kuo's research had instead focused on cancer, the two of them used the same research methods and had coordinated and discussed the work with each other, which was why he was listed as co-auther along with Kuo in eight of his research papers, Yen wrote in the statement.

Yen claimed to be the first author or corresponding author of 14 papers (out of 26) — two of which Kuo was also the first or corresponding author.

Citing words from an informant whose name was kept anonymous, Next Magazine alleged that Kuo received a total of NT$6,734,000 over 16 transactions from Yen between October 2002 and December 2014.

The magazine accused whether the payments were bribes to get listed as co-author and whether Kuo violated taxation laws for receiving such excessive amount of money.

Education Minister Orders Investigation

Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) was "shocked" to learn the news, and ordered NTU to immediately follow up with a thorough investigation.

Kuo was a professor at NTU's Institute of Biochemical Sciences but resigned from the position in November over allegations that he had fabricated data in an academic article.

The accusations were made by users on PubPeer, who alleged that Kuo's research team had manufactured an image in the work.

The paper was published in the international journal "Nature Cell Biology" earlier in August about new findings from the team's colon cancer treatment research.

The scandal has swept through the nation's academic institutions and has seen as many as 11 research papers authored by esteemed professors implicated in academic fraud, including those authored by Kuo's team and NTU President Yang Pan-chyr (楊畔池).