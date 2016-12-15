Taiwan tests missile amid tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan staged a live-fire exercise on Wednesday to test the nation's missile system amid tensions with Beijing after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump suggested the U.S. was not necessarily bound by the "one China" policy.

The three-day drill, which took place in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, came as the military held an unannounced air defense drill on the same day, simulating how Taiwanese warplanes could swiftly intercept incoming fighter jets from the enemy side.

The drills were staged just days after Chinese military aircraft circled near Taiwan for the second time in less than a month, albeit without entering the country's air defense identification zone.

Multiple media reports have stated that an islandwide anti-airstrike exercise held by all three major branches of the armed forces was carried out from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Drill Unrelated to Chinese Action: Defense Minister

Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan confirmed the unannounced air defense drill, dubbed "Lien Hsiang" (聯翔操演), on the sidelines of a legislative session in Taipei.

But he stressed it was merely part of an annual project, which had nothing to do with the recent two incidents involving Chinese military aircraft.

"The drill was planned months ahead and it was pure coincidence (that it happened after Chinese military aircraft circled near Taiwan)," Feng said.

The drill was scheduled to be staged on Wednesday in accordance with the military's annual exercise plan.

The drill was meant to familiarize Taiwan's military with air defense operations and emergency defense response measures, he said.

"It was also meant as a showcase for Taiwanese people to boost their confidence that the armed forces have been staying on high alert and training consistently for the nation's defense," he added.

He refused to disclose more details of the drill such as how many soldiers were mobilized, citing reasons of confidentiality.

According to an annual exercise plan released by the ministry online this March, "Lien Hsiang" (聯翔操演) was indeed listed as one of the major exercises that was scheduled to be staged sometime this year.

The ministry said it had not publicized the exact date of the drill for security reasons.

Media reports said F-16 fighter jets had been deployed to simulate invading enemy aircraft during the drill, in a test of the responsive measures of air defense forces of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Sky Bow

Military spokesman Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) also confirmed that a live-fire exercise testing the nation's missile system had also taken place on Wednesday, but said it had no relation to the "Lien Hsiang" drill.

According to media reports, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (中科院) began a three-day drill live-fire drill using its self-developed Tien Kung (Sky Bow) air defense missile system (天弓飛彈) at Jiupeng Base (九鵬基地) in Pingtung County.

The Tien Kung is a surface-to-air missile system developed by the CSIST, with the capability to counter medium-range ballistic missiles.