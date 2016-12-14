MOFA welcomes latest White House comments

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesperson on Tuesday welcomed remarks from the White House that the U.S. would not use Taiwan to gain leverage in dealings with Beijing.

"The United States does not view Taiwan and our relationship with Taiwan as a bargaining chip," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said during a briefing on Monday.

Reiterating the Obama administration's commitment to the "one China" policy, the spokesman called Taiwan a "close partner" and said "bargaining that away is not something this administration believes is in our best interest."

'Taiwan's value and importance to the US'

When asked to comment, Douglas Hsu, deputy director-general of MOFA's Department of North American Affairs, said Taiwan 's government welcomed the remarks by the White House spokesman.

"This shows Washington has a positive view on Taiwan-U.S. relations," he said during a regular news briefing Tuesday.

"It also shows the government's long-term partnership with Washington under the Obama administration has successfully demonstrated Taiwan's value and importance to the U.S.," he added.

The White House's comments came after multiple U.S. media outlets speculated that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could use Taiwan as a bargaining chip with China.

Comments, Media Reports Not Necessarily Policy

Such speculation came in the wake of Trump's apparent questioning of the U.S.' future commitment to the "one China" policy during a recent TV interview.

Responding to questions about his norm-breaking phone call with President Tsai Ing-wen on Dec. 2 on the right-wing talk show "Fox News Sunday," Trump said the U.S. was not guaranteed to abide by its long-standing commitment to the "one China" policy during his presidency.

In the aftermath of Trump's comments, the international media has exploded with speculation over whether the president-elect's words comprise a fundamental shift in policy or are a mere ploy to shore up domestic support.

Asked to comment on the ministry's expectations for future Taiwan-U.S. relations under Trump, Hsu said it is still too early to tell, as most of Trump's comments have been "overanalyzed" by the media.

"These comments and media reports can hardly be viewed as Trump's future policy," he said, adding that the ministry would continue to engage in talks with the Trump camp to convey Taiwan's expectations for future bilateral relations.

Maintaining Arms Sales is

First Priority: Hsu

Hsu said Taiwan had no comment on the U.S. administration's view on the so-called "one China" policy.

"The thing we care about most is that the U.S.' commitment to selling arms to Taiwan will remain the same in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the 'six assurances,'" he said.