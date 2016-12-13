'While nation sleeps, we're protecting it': Video shows Navy on guard 24/7

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Navy never sleeps is the message in a video released Monday showing servicepeople working round the clock.

The three-minute film posted to the Navy's official Facebook page comes as military recruitment figures continue to lag and amid what some say is a decline in the public's appreciation and respect for armed forces personnel.

The video begins with rigorous training by an amphibious reconnaissance team around midnight. Next, at 3 a.m., viewers get a rare glimpse at the locally developed Hsiung Feng III (雄風三型飛彈) "Brave Wind" surface-to-surface supersonic anti-ship missiles, as servicepeople maintain the highly secretive arms' combat readiness.

Submarines are then seen conducting patrols in Taiwan's waters around 6 a.m. The video also shows the training, drills, maintenance and surveillance carried out by naval personnel every day.

While most people are sound asleep, thousands of Navy servicepeople are safeguarding the nation on the open sea, in remote mountainous areas and elsewhere, Navy Command Headquarters said in the Facebook post.

"There is no vacation for the R.O.C. Navy, as it always stands on guard to defend the country and protect the welfare of Taiwanese people," it added.

Along with the short film, the Navy also presented its 2017 calendar on Monday.