Monday

December, 12, 2016

Taiwan's 10 millionth visitor

CNA
December 12, 2016, 12:11 am TWN
A South Korean woman, center, arrives in Taiwan late Sunday, Dec. 11. When Han Sung-un and her husband checked in at the second terminal of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 9:26 p.m., she was pronounced the 10 millionth foreign tourist arrival and showered with numerious gifts prepared by Taiwan's Tourism Bureau. She had just completed her wedding ceremony earlier in the day in South Korea.
