Nationwide referendum drive underway for Japan imports ban

KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), who last week proposed holding a national referendum on Japanese food imports, toured Nantou and Yunlin County Sunday gathering signatures.

"The food security petition is non-political. It is not launched in support of any political party and it needs the participation of the public to succeed. Around 90 percent of signatories so far are private citizens," Hau told local media.

The Vote for Food Safety Alliance (守護食安公投聯盟), a civil group established by Hau and former Health Minister Yang Chih-liang (楊志良) on Dec. 7, said they expect to obtain 45,000 signatures by the end of Sunday.

Hau's goal is to collect 95,000 signatures within a month — he would need to secure 94,000 to make his referendum proposal official.

On Saturday, he had combed the streets of Taichung and Kaohsiung seeking endorsements.

Taiwan's Referendum Act (公民投票法) stipulates a valid referendum requires a number of signatories that amounts to no less than 0.5 percent of the total electorate during the previous presidential election.

There were 18,782,991 eligible voters during the Jan. 16 election.

Since March 25, 2011, Taiwan has banned food imports from Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba prefectures, which were contaminated with radioactivity following the meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in March 2011, a catastrophe triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami.

Taiwan's government is now considering lifting its ban on food imports from all of the affected prefectures except Fukushima, but has encountered vociferous opposition.

Around 66 percent of respondents said they would vote in a referendum over whether to lift a ban on food produced in nuclear-affected regions of Japan, according to a poll released by the KMT on Sunday.

The KMT said the survey results proved there was popular support for holding a nationwide referendum, announcing plans to expand their petition efforts.

The poll found 58.2 percent of people agreed to hold a referendum over whether restrictions on Japanese food imports should remain in place, while 35.4 percent of respondents disagreed and 6.4 percent expressed no opinion.

Nearly 66 percent of respondents said they'd participate in a referendum if held. Around 31.5 percent said they would not vote, while 2.5 percent expressed no opinion.

Around 61 percent of respondents who identify as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters said they would vote in a referendum, while 65 percent of New Power Party (NPP) supporters also said they would do so. Nearly 77.7 percent of KMT supporters said they would vote.

Among self-identified KMT supporters, approximately 68.7 percent agreed to hold a referendum to decide on whether to lift the ban and allow Japanese food imports into Taiwan. The findings also showed 54.9 percent of People First Party (PFP) supporters, 54.9 percent of DPP supporters, 57.8 percent of NPP supporters and 53.3 percent of respondents with no party affiliation agreed the same.

The survey was conducted from a sample of 1148 Taiwanese nationals — eligible voters above the age of 20 — from Dec. 6 to Dec.7. The margin of error on the results was +/-2.89 at the 95 percent confidence level.