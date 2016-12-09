President says she's 'resolute' in protecting South China Sea claims

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government remains resolved to safeguarding its territorial claims in the South China Sea according to international law, President Tsai Ing-wen said Friday.

She made the statement during the opening of an exhibition held to mark the 70th anniversary of the Republic of China regaining control over the South China Sea's Taiping Island.

Tsai reiterated that Taiwan would continue to protect its maritime navigation and overfly rights in the hotly contested waters. The government would do so, she said, on the basis of international law and international marine law, and with an emphasis on peace, human rights, ecological preservation and sustainability.

The exhibition, titled "Sustainable Governance and Enduring Peace: An Exhibition Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Recovery of the South China Sea Islands," runs until Dec. 19 at Academia Historica (國史館), which is co-organizing the event with the Interior Ministry.

The exhibition examines the history, strategic location and sustainable development of Taiping, showcasing historical documents, artifacts, photographs and videos.

After the launch ceremony, Tsai was given a tour of the exhibition, viewing displays including fresh produce grown on Taiping.

Arable land is a key U.N. criterion for a body of land to be considered an island rather than a rock. Taiping's agricultural output is often cited by the government when disagreeing with a Hague ruling in July that declared the land to a rock formation.