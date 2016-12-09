7 long holidays for private sector in 2017

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A newly-passed labor bill has eliminated seven statutory holidays in 2017, but private sector workers will still receive seven holidays that span at least three days, according to a calendar released by the Executive Yuan's Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (人事行政總處).

On Tuesday at the Legislative Yuan, the Democratic Progressive Party majority forced through an amendment to the Labor Standards Act, which eliminated seven national holidays that private sector workers were to enjoy in 2017.

Next year, private sector workers are entitled to 116 holidays (including weekends) and 12 national holidays shared by public servants, plus a holiday on Labor Day on May 1.

When national holidays occur on a weekend, employers must allow another day off for employees, as stipulated by regulations.

Because Jan. 1, 2017 falls on a Sunday, private sector workers will have 117 days off next year.

Apart from the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on a Wednesday next year, all of next year's holidays occur just before or after the weekends.

As a result, civil servants, public school teachers and military personnel will enjoy six holidays in 2017 that are no shorter than three days in a row, while private sector workers will receive seven such holidays.

Annual Paid Leave

The labor law amendment approved Tuesday introduced new rules for employees' annual paid leave that take effect in January.

Employees who have worked six months at the same company will have three days of paid leave.

Workers who have stayed at the company for one year are entitled to seven days of annual leave, while workers who have reached their second year are granted 10 days of annual leave.

Current labor law does not mandate that employers provide paid leave to those who have worked less than one year at a company, and those working less than three years are entitled to only seven days of paid leave per year.

Furthermore, employers cannot make agreements with employees to postpone the use of paid annual leave until the following year, Labor Ministry officials said.

Unused annual paid leave days must be converted into salary for employees by the end of each year, officials said, adding that otherwise employers would face a fine of between NT$20,000 and NT$1 million.

With mutual consent, annual paid leave can be used in advance, according to the new labor rules.