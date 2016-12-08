Industry, unions downbeat on labor law

Business leaders and labor unions expressed dissatisfaction Wednesday with the passage of a bill that eliminates seven statutory holidays and increases annual paid leave and overtime pay.

Lin Por-fong (林伯豐), chairman of the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (工商協進會) on Wednesday thanked President Tsai Ing-wen, the Cabinet and the Legislature for their efforts in bringing an end to months of disputes over the bill.

However, he said that the industry "has a lot to say" about some of the policies, which include additional annual paid leave for junior employees and increased overtime pay.

"It's not likely the industry will stage a walkout, but I'm afraid (the policies) are going to have a negative impact on the country's efforts to create an investment-friendly environment," he said.

The new amendment calculates pay for overtime work completed on rest days by four-hour increments. Every one to four hours of overtime that an employee works on a designated day off count as four hours; every five to eight hours count as eight hours … etc.

"Employees may intentionally work nine hours to earn 12 hours pay, when in fact the work could be finished in eight hours," Lin said on Wednesday.

"Enterprises should respond to the new amendment by dismissing inefficient employees," he said.

The amendment stipulated that every employee who passes their sixth month at the same company must receive three days of paid leave.

Lin warned that this policy is going to cost the country an additional NT$9 billion every day.

Railway Union Threatens Strike

Taiwan Railway Labor Union (台鐵企業工會) Director Chang Wen-cheng (張文正) said on Wednesday that the railway would require an additional 2,500 staff members to operate as a result of the new labor amendment.

Chang said that without a staff increase, each train conductor would be required to work an additional 68 hours per month, which is 22 hours more than the maximum overtime allowed by the new labor law.

A protest is slated for Dec. 14 to demand that the government respond to the railway company's employment shortage problem by year's end. Asked whether the union would go on strike over the Chinese New Year holiday, Chang said the union "has not ruled out this option, but will not hastily use it as leverage."

'Too hastily'

DPP spokesman Yang Chia-liang (楊家俍) quoted President Tsai Ing-wen as saying that there may still be opposing opinions against the labor bill passed by the Legislature on Tuesday, but she believed that "it is the current best plan to balance the demands from all sides."

"The government will continue to attend to labor rights, and hopefully employers and industry will also take care of laborers' needs and livelihoods," Yang said.

Former Vice Premier Simon Chang (張善政) said on Wednesday that the amendment to the Labor Standards Act was passed "too hastily."

"There could have been more communication and less opposition," he said.