|
International Edition
Thursday
December, 8, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Uber could be fined NT$25 million
By Sun Hsin Hsuan ,The China Post
December 8, 2016, 12:05 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Uber Taiwan could be looking at a penalty of up to NT$25 million if it continues to operate without a license in the country next January, Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan (賀陳旦) said Wednesday.
A legislative committee Wednesday morning passed the first reading of a Highway Act (公路法) amendment, which would increase penalties doled out to drivers and companies for the unauthorized operation of transportation services.
If approved, guilty parties would be subject to a fine of between NT$100,000 and NT$25 million, plus vehicle and driver's license revocation for a period of up to two years.
Current law stipulates that businesses and persons who operate transportation services without a business license can be fined from NT$50,000 to NT$150,000, and their vehicle license can be confiscated for 2 to 6 months.
The Highway Act draft revisions introduced Wednesday also establish an incentive system for informants to encourage the public to report illegal operations.
The new amendment gives law enforcement room to punish violators based on the size of their illegal operation, Ho Chen said, explaining that independent drivers would be subject to lighter fines while companies would be fined from NT$1 million and above.
Management, taxation, and insurance are the three fundamental aspects to be covered by the new regulations, Ho Chen said.
AIT's Opinion
Ho Chen confirmed rumors that U.S. authorities had contacted the ministry over the Uber issue.
He said U.S. government agencies and business enterprises had "expressed concerns" regarding the regulations set to be introduced amid the proliferation of ride-sharing services in the country.
He stressed that the amendment would proceed as planned and would take effect as soon as January 2017 if the bill were passed in the current legislative session.
|
MOST POPULAR
1
Nanya Technology to buy 5 percent stake in Micron
2
Trump win expected to affect Taiwan economy
3
The Trump Phenomenon:What it means for Taiwan
4
DBS deal for ANZ set to be a boon for digital banking
5
Taiwan shares tumble on good results for Trump
6
EVA aims for 100 North America flights a week
7
Securities sector eyes fintech for development
8
TransAsia Airways to close down
9
Yang Dai-kang on making Team Taiwan
10
Hundreds protest Fukushima imports