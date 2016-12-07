Yang Dai-kang to sign four-year one billion yen deal with Japanese team: report

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese baseball player Yang Dai-kang (陽岱鋼) has agreed to sign with the Yomiuri Giants, under a four-year one billion yen deal, according to Japanese media report on Wednesday.

The deal, equivalent to NT$280 million, is expected to be officially announced in two days after contract details are finalized, Japanese daily sports newspaper Nikkan Sports reported.

Asked to confirm the deal, Yang's agent said he had no comment on the matter and would make an official announcement once the player's contract with a future team is finalized.

The Yomiuri Giants, dubbed "the Yankees of Japan," often offer million dollar contracts to players that are unmatchable by rival Nippon Professional Baseball clubs.

If realized, Yang will be the Tokyo-based team's third free agent signed during the offseason in which the Giants have spent an astronomical 2.1 billion yen in total.

The offer for Yang was reportedly greater than one previously made by the Orix Buffaloes.

Twenty-nine year-old Yang was a Nippon Ham Fighters outfielder for 11 years before he declared himself a free agent last month. The Fighters won this year's Japan Series title, the third in the franchise's history.

Yang was the Fighters' first round draft pick out of high school in 2006. He has won four Golden Glove Awards during his time with the Hokkaido side, and led the Pacific League in stolen bases in 2013.

He finished with a batting average of .293 with 14 home runs in 130 games playing for the Fighters in the 2016 season.