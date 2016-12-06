TSMC to invest NT$500 billion in 3nm and 5nm production

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Minister of Science and Technology Yang Hung-duen (楊弘敦) said Tuesday that the world's largest contract maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) plans to invest NT$500 billion on its 3-nanometer and 5-nanometer process, with aims to mass produce the chips by 2022.

TSMC has not confirmed the plans as of press time.

Yang said the ministry has a clear grasp of TSMC's future investment plans, and said it will hold cross-governmental meetings to help solve problems regarding land, water, electricity and air pollution that may impact the foundry's upcoming production.

The firm will require around 50 to 80 hectares of land, and is now set on Kaohsiung Science Park as the location for its new plant, said the ministry.

TSMC's new investment can be expected to create more than ten thousand jobs, and aims to start construction in 2020 and ramp up to mass production by 2022, said Yang.

According to the chip supplier, its 7-nm chips will go into production in 2018, while constructions required for its 5-nm process will begin next year.

And the firm said it will continue to increase its workforce for 3-nm production, boosting the number of research and development team members to more than 300 people.