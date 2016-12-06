News
Labor protesters urge DPP to heed 'the public will' over proposed labor amendments

By Sun Hsin Hsuan, The China Post
December 6, 2016, 11:30 am TWN
Labor unions on Tuesday called on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers to vote against a disputed labor bill that would eliminate seven public statutory holidays that private sector workers currently enjoy.

"Go against the party will! Go with the public will!" demonstrators chanted outside the Legislative Yuan while a cross-party negotiation took place inside the building.

DPP lawmaker Lin Shu-feng (林淑芬) posted on her Facebook page last week, revealing that the ruling party had ordered all DPP lawmakers to "stick to the party's stance" on the labor issue or be punished severely. Lin said she would not be present at the legislative session.

The DPP has argued that the labor amendment is the best way to protect labor rights while also helping economic prosperity.

Opposition parties and labor unions, however, said that the labor bill would overburden a workforce with already among the highest annual work hours worldwide. Suspicions have risen that the DPP – with its majority in the parliament – would steamroll the bill despite opposition.

A legislative session charged to review clause by clause the amendment to the Labor Standards Act was delayed and went into cross-party negotiation after Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers occupied the rostrum beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) had specifically ordered that there must not be any form of boycotting the meeting – in particular, occupying the rostrum during Tuesday's session. He said that the labor bill had seen too many delays and must pass on Tuesday.

