Government preps for showdown over holiday reform bill

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Demonstrators are set to return to the Legislative Yuan today to protest a contested labor bill.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is seeking to push through the bill at a legislative session Tuesday.

Labor representatives confirmed they would again turn out to protest the reforms, but some seemed resigned to defeat.

"To be frank, it would be a relief for the labor unions if lawmakers pushed to pass the bill tomorrow," Mao Chen-fei (毛振飛), a consultant with the Taoyuan Confederation of Trade Unions (桃園市產業總工會) said on Monday.

"We (members of the labor unions) have tried our best to communicate with President Tsai Ing-wen, but they (the Tsai administration) have already made up their minds to pass the bill anyway," Mao said.

"It just goes to show how the DPP has lost the people's support within six months of taking office."

At the center of the controversy is an amendment to the Labor Standards Act that seeks to eliminate seven public holidays currently enjoyed by private sector workers. The bill would also establish a "one fixed, one flexible" scheme weekend, under which policy employers will be allowed to ask employees to work on one of their two days off.

A review of the amendment is scheduled for Tuesday.

Given its majority in the Legislature, it is highly likely that the DPP will push to pass the bill on the same day.

KMT lawmaker Luo Kuo-tung (廖國棟) said the labor bill had triggered months of chaos and that was "about time to deal with it."

He said, "The party will insist its stance on the matter tomorrow, and if the DPP tyrannically pushes through the bill, (the DPP) will have to answer for its own doing in the future."

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) said on Monday that "sufficient communication and discussion on the matter has been made, and (the amendment) is the best solution to improving the overwork phenomenon and to safeguard labor rights."

Lin added that he hoped the bill could be passed as soon as possible.

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) said the bill had "everything to do with the nation's economic prosperity," and that "there must not be any form of boycott during Tuesday's meeting, otherwise we might as well just dismiss the entire Legislature."

A vote on the amendment was prevented and delayed last week after Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Wang Yu-min (王育敏) occupied the rostrum.

DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) on Monday said that "the opposition party has no reason to oppose."

DPP Criticized

Demonstrators had cajoled and pushed Ker to the ground before pouring water over him last Friday outside the Legislative Yuan, during the recess of a legislative review of the labor bill.

Labor union representative Mao condemned the violence on Monday, saying "what is wrong is wrong," but added that "there was little compassion for Ker on the internet, because the younger generation has realized that the DPP doesn't really care about workers."

The DPP's insistence on pushing through the bill has even drawn criticism from within the party.

DPP lawmaker Lin Shu-feng (林淑芬) posted on Facebook on Thursday, "The caucus has decided, (DPP lawmakers) can only support the party's labor bill; they cannot counter its decision. Those who oppose it will be severely punished according to party discipline."