Tsai urges DPP to push through holiday reforms

The government, opposition and labor representatives are set to clash both inside and outside the legislature Tuesday ahead of a vote on amendments to the Labor Standards Act.

President Tsai Ing-wen reiterated her support for the speedy passage of the bill during a policy coordination meeting held with top government officials late Monday afternoon.

Tsai also acknowledged the "toil and hardship" of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘). Ker has spearheaded the bill's contentious movement through the legislative process and has also been the focus of much the labor movement's ire.

He was knocked to the floor by angry protesters last Friday while attempting to pass a police cordon and enter the legislative building.

The melee came after a tense day in which the DPP moved to bring the bill to a direct vote.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Alex Tsai said the president fully backed the "hard work" of the party's lawmakers and "hoped for the bill's speedy passage on Tuesday."

Motions to bring it to a third reading on Friday were hampered by boisterous protests accusing the government of overburdening workers by eliminating seven statutory public holidays.

Answering reporters' questions on Monday, Premier Lin Chuan said the government had already "communicated many times" over the proposed law and that it was doing everything possible to strike a balance while ensuring workers' rights would be "properly cared for."

Protesters Urged to Mobilize

Meanwhile, activists protesting the proposed amendments took to social media to urge workers to mobilize to block the bill.

Mao Chen-fei, an adviser to the Taoyuan Confederation of Trade Unions, said it had only taken six months for the DPP to leave behind its principles supporting labor rights and social progressivism.

Mao said the ruling party was "acting more like the Kuomintang (KMT) than the KMT (itself)."

Many workers are losing faith in the DPP, having supported the party while in opposition and believing it would be an advocate for labor rights once in power, Mao said.

Members of the labor-group confederation "Autumn Struggle 2016" said they would hold up 68 poster boards, each representing the individual headshots of the Legislature's DPP lawmakers.

Forty to 50 labor groups are expected to participate. They are expected to be met by a large police contingent, which numbered over 700 last week around all access points to the legislative grounds.

Drama within the Chamber Likely to Continue

KMT Caucus Convenor Liao Kuo-tung said the party would issue a compulsory mobilization of all of its 35 lawmakers to be present at the legislature and would not rule out occupying the rostrum, which it did last Friday.

The KMT would "adjust its strategy in accordance with conditions on the floor," Liao said.

The KMT caucus chief said he had reached a consensus with his counterpart Ker, but that such a consensus was nonexistent between ruling and opposition parties and among labor and business groups.

In October, the president vowed to push through the labor amendments by year's end, which would also include a measure to make flexible one of two "rest days" every week.

Labor activists have accused the DPP of moving to pass the amendment despite concerns that it would increase the burden on Taiwan's workforce, which works more hours per year on average than Japan.