Gov't denounces political intervention over Hai Pa Wang's 'one China' ad

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Presidential Office denounced China's political intervention in Taiwanese businesses seeking investment in mainland China on Monday after seafood restaurant chain Hai Pa Wang (海霸王) placed an advertisement in a local paper pledging support to the "one China" principle while debunking rumors of maintaining close relations with President Tsai Ing-wen's family.

"We believe that Taiwanese businesses should be legally guaranteed to invest in mainland China," the Presidential Office announced, citing Taiwanese businesses' contribution to economic development across the strait.

The press statement stressed opposition to "political intervention" such as open declaration of one's political ideology, which would hinder business rights and investment willingness in China. It said that such moves do not conform to cross-strait policies aimed at maintaining the development of peaceful relations.

The government is currently considering strategies and measures to guarantee legal rights of Taiwanese enterprises in face of similar events in the future, the statement read.

The announcement comes after the Taiwanese seafood restaurant chain published an advertisement in a local newspaper on Monday, advocating the "one China" policy and clarifying that the company had no ties with Tsai's family, days after being fined by Chinese authorities for mislabeling items.

There have been speculation in mainland Chinese media that the fines were imposed on Hai Pa Wang because its owners maintained good relations with Tsai's family, reported the Central News Agency, though the claim was later denied by Hai Pa Wang's General Manager Li Hui-shan, who told Apple Daily that it was "old news" dug up by the media for speculation.

The advertisement stressed that the only relations the company had with Tsai's family were governed under a leasing contract for a commercial building located in Taipei City.