December, 5, 2016

Wei-yin Chen's baseball camp

CNA
December 5, 2016, 12:00 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Major League Baseball player Wei-yin Chen (陳偉殷) demonstrates a pitch to non-varsity college baseball players at a training camp in Taipei on Sunday, Dec. 4. The two-day camp, which concluded Sunday, was held at the National Taiwan University baseball stadium and saw several Taiwanese professional baseball players act as coaches.

From left, Taiwanese player Song Wei-hua, dressed as Iron Man; Japanese coach Masaaki Koike, as Japanese comedian Piko Taro; and Taiwanese player Wu Chih-wei, as the comic book character Thor, pose during the camp's "rookie day" on Sunday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

