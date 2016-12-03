|
Anti-marriage equality protesters return to streets
By Kuan-lin Liu, The China Post
December 3, 2016, 4:02 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Tens of thousands gathered Saturday on Ketagalan Boulevard to rally against the bill to legalize same-sex marriage.
Chanting "marriage and family up to the people; children's education up to the parents," attendees showed up to demand the right to be involved in the monumental process to potentially amend the Civil Code.
The three main objectives of the rally, organized by Taiwan Family (下一代幸福聯盟), are to stop the bill currently under review at the Legislative Yuan, to remove non-heteronormative content from sex education curriculum, and to ask for legislators who are more representative of the society at large.
