Former Mega Financial chairman indicted, may face 12 years in prison

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Prosecutors on Friday indicted Mckinney Tsai (蔡有才), former chairman of turmoil-ridden Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (兆豐金控), on a string of financial charges and recommended he be handed a 12-year prison sentence.

Taipei District Prosecutors Office issued the indictment after wrapping up its primary investigation into the scandals plaguing Mega International Commercial Bank, the banking arm of Mega Financial Holding.

Mega Bank came under investigation by local authorities after its New York branch was fined US$180 million in August for violating state anti-money-laundering laws. The New York State Department of Financial Services said it had identified a number of suspicious transactions between Mega Bank's New York and Panama branches.

In Friday's indictment, prosecutors also requested a 10-year prison term for Wang Chi-pang (王起梆), Mega Financial's former chief secretary, and a four years' imprisonment for Huang Shih-ming (黃士明), ex-manager of Mega Bank's New York branch.

Prosecutors said they were seeking the relatively heavy punishments to discourage the recurrence of such crimes and maintain order in the financial sector as well as because none of the defendants had confessed or expressed remorse

The three are accused of violating the Financial Holding Company Act by committing breach of trust and accepting bribes; violating the Securities and Exchange Act by conducting insider trading; violating the Trade Secrets Act; and breaking the Money Laundering Control Act.

Questionable Loans

According to prosecutors, evidence collected during the investigation shows that Tsai and Wang approved around NT$20 billion in loans for Chien Chi Asset Management Co., a Ruentex Financial Group-invested company, early this year.

Tsai quit his post as Mega Holdings chairman in March — after the loans were allegedly approved — to became chairman of Chien Chi.

Prosecutors sought permission from Taipei District Court in late August to detain Tsai and Wang, accusing them of breaching the Banking Act and the Securities and Exchange Act.

The court approved the request on Oct. 4, citing the threat of collusion if the two were to be left at large. Tsai and Wang appealed to the High Court to be released until trial but their plea was rejected.

Also on Friday, prosecutors suspended an indictment against Ruentex's Hsieh Hung-yuan (謝弘源), who was accused of falsifying documents as part of the loan scandal.

Although prosecution against Hsieh will not continue, he was ordered to pay a fine of NT$300,000.

Investigations are to continue to determine whether any additional Mega Bank staff were involved in the alleged money laundering, the prosecutors office said.