IoT boom 'prompts surge of security threats'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Companies and governments eager to harness the internet of things' (IoT) enormous growth potential have rapidly produced millions of new devices that can be hijacked in service of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, security specialists said Friday.

DDoS attacks launch a flood of incoming messages to a system, essentially forcing it to shut down and deny service to users.

"New devices are being produced at an alarming scale," said John McCloskey, senior vice president of global sales at Akamai Technologies.

"We found (that) 5.5 million new things are getting connected each day — a new army of attackers."

According to studies by the firm, the number of connected objects in the world is estimated at approximately 22.9 billion this year, and is expected to reach 50 billion by 2020.

Akamai's latest State of the Internet Security Report, which covers the third quarter of this year, says that DDoS attack volumes were up 71 percent compared with the same period last year.

"2016 has been a record-breaking year, seeing rapid growth in both the scale and frequency of attacks," the firm's product marketing manager of the Greater China region Wentao Li (李文濤) told The China Post.