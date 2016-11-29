No black-box dealings over 'nuke-food' at Japan talks: KMT caucus

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang (KMT) caucus lawmakers urged the Tsai Ing-wen administration to clarify its stance on whether the ban on Japanese food imports from radiation-affected regions would remain intact and to avoid "non-transparent negotiations" during annual trade and economic talks between Taiwan and Japan Tuesday.

"Seventy-five percent of the Taiwanese people are against allowing radiation-affected food imports into Taiwan," KMT lawmaker Johnny Chiang said during a press conference at the Legislature. "During the Taiwan-Japan trade and economic talks, the (central government's) opposition to lifting the ban must be stated clearly to the Japanese side."

The KMT caucus expressed concerns that Japanese representatives may pressure Taiwan into agreeing to lift the ban on food imports from Japan's radiation-affected regions after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Addressing questions from the press, Chiang added that the Executive Yuan must address the details of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that is slated to be signed tomorrow with Japan, and clarify whether items on the MOU would come at a cost to public health. No details of what the MOU would entail were mentioned as of press time.

The annual talks between Taiwan and Japan end Wednesday.