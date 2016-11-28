|
Thousands advocate same-sex marriage
By Sun Hsin Hsuan, The China Post
November 28, 2016, 6:02 pm TWN
More than 10,000 same-sex marriage advocates held a sit-in outside the Legislature on Monday, the day of the last public hearing before a legislative committee proceeds with the second reading of a bill that would legalize same-sex marriage.
Supporters waved rainbow flags and held banners reading "no discount on human rights," and "special treatment is discrimination," as they staged a peaceful sit-in outside the Legislative Yuan.
Inside the Legislative Yuan, experts, civic groups and legislators debated whether the legalization of same-sex marriage would benefit society.
At the core of the debate is whether the protection of same-sex couples' human rights could go as far as an amendment to the nation's fundamental law.
Opponents argued that instead of amending the Civil Code, a special partnership act could guarantee same-sex couples spousal rights equivalent to those entitled to heterosexual couples by law.
Same-sex marriage advocates argued that "special treatment itself is discrimination" and that the partnership act currently proposed by the Justice Ministry does not include parental rights.
|
