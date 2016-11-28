Special task force to divvy up seized KMT assets

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A special task force will be formed within the next few days to decide which government bodies reap the "ill-gotten" party assets seized from the Kuomintang (KMT), Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung said Monday.

Central Investment Co. and Hsinyutai Co. — investment companies operated by the opposition party — were recently deemed by a Cabinet committee to be ill-gotten assets and thus must be transferred to the state.

The complexities and scope of the firms and their subsidiaries made it necessary for a special task force to examine how the companies would be appropriated, Hsu said at a press conference.

He added that the rights of the companies' employees would be ensured and that the Labor Ministry would be involved in the takeover process.

The two companies have a combined value of NT$15.6 billion (US$494.17 million) and were determined by the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee last week to be KMT-affiliated organizations.

Whether the firms and their subsidiaries are eventually auctioned off will be determined by the task force, Hsu said.

The KMT has vowed to take legal action to stop the companies' seizure. If the nationalization goes ahead, the KMT will lose virtually all of its assets since most are controlled by Central Investment Co., including its party headquarters, offices and local chapters as well as many other KMT-run enterprises.