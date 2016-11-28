Labor groups stage 'Autumn Struggle'

Labor groups demanding "true justice" protested in front of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters on Sunday, calling President Tsai Ing-wen's transitional justice agenda "fake."

Approximately 500 demonstrators from over 50 labor groups braved the rain on Sunday afternoon to express their dissatisfaction with the new government on a host of intersecting issues, such as immigrants' working rights, land justice, higher education, energy transformation, gender equality, food safety and, above all, labor rights.

The annual "Autumn Struggle" protest has been staged by private sector workers since 2009.

Demonstrators accused the DPP of breaking its promises from the 2016 election cycle, saying the party has been overly focused on the Kuomintang's ill-gotten assets, while social issues concerning the public's daily lives have been overlooked.

Hsinchu Confederation of Trade Unions Director Chan Su-chen (詹素貞) said the president had been oblivious to the voices of labor in pursuing policies that would eliminate seven statutory public holidays and make changes to rules governing working hours.

"The government is bent on confusing everyone's viewpoints and sacrificing labor rights. This is something we cannot accept, " Chan said.

Director of the Taiwan International Workers' Association's (台灣國際勞工協會) Taipei Office Lee Dan-fong (李丹鳳) criticized the government's announcement that tourists from Southeast Asian countries would be eligible for its visa-exempt policy, saying, "it comes with a precondition."

"A Southeast Asian national must have obtained a Canadian or U.S. tourist visa at least once to enter the country without a tourist visa.

"But both countries (Canada and the U.S.) set a financial status threshold for tourist visa applications," Lee said, "in other words, only the rich can apply for the visa-exempt policy."

'More communications': DPP

In response, DPP spokesman Yang Chia-liang (楊家俍) said the party "fully understands that the Taiwanese people have very high expectations for a revolution in society and the government will include the issues brought up (by labor groups) today in policy-making."

"We will continue to assist the government in communicating with all sectors of society and will hopefully accelerate the implementation of policies focused on labor rights, children, residence, long-term health care, and the national pension, etc."