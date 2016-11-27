Formosa boss quashes TransAsia takeover rumors

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Formosa Plastics Group Chairman Wang Wen-yuan (王文淵) said Saturday that his group would not foray into the civil aviation industry, joking that he "can't manage beautiful flight attendants."

Wang made the remark when reporters asked whether Formosa Plastics was interested in taking over the financially-troubled TransAsia Airways, which made a surprise announcement of its immediate dissolution on Nov. 22.

Market observers named Formosa Plastics as one of several conglomerates likely to take over TransAsia in a bid to expand its business empire.

The group has businesses in land and marine transportation sectors, in addition to its core petrochemical business.

'Flight attendants hard to manage'

"I'm an outsider to airline operations, and I also cannot manage beautiful flight attendants. This is why Formosa Plastics has not ventured into the aviation business and will not do so in the future," the Formosa Plastics boss said.

Wang said he was not familiar with the Lin family, referring to TransAsia Chairman Vincent Lin and his father Lin Hsiao-hsin.

Asked whether suspension of flight services by TransAsia would affect Formosa's petrochemical unit's aviation fuel sales, Wang said that so long as Taiwan's tourism industry managed to secure stable tourist sources, the company's overall oil sales would not be hit.

Return Travel Insurance Premiums

Also on Saturday, both Mingtai Insurance and Nan Shan General Insurance announced that they would return insurance premiums to customers who purchased flight tickets from TransAsia and travel safety insurance policies with the two companies but did not fly due to TransAsia's sudden dissolution.

The firms said that before the insurance policies become valid, customers can file refund applications to their service outlets around the island in person or via mail, and that they would return insurance payments after deducting handling fees.

Better Severance Payment Terms

Two university professors yesterday weighed in on the plight of TransAsia employees, who are now redundant and seeking to secure their legal rights.

Chen Hsin-hsing, an associate professor at the Graduate Institute for Social Transformation Studies of Shih Hsin University, urged TransAsia's labor union to strive hard for severance pay higher than the minimum requirements set in the Labor Standards Act.