Two major KMT-affiliated enterprises to be nationalized by year-end: IGPASC

The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (IGPASC) on Friday officially resolved to nationalize two firms widely believed to be affiliates of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT).

The resolution, made in an extraordinary session held by the IGPASC, came some 45 days after the committee failed in its first public hearing to determine whether the Central Investment Corp. and Hsinyutai Co. are KMT-affiliated organizations.

At a press conference held after the session, IGPASC chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said his committee would deliver the resolution document to the KMT next Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the latest and would ask the party to transfer all of its shares in the two companies to the government within 30 days after receiving the document.

"In other words, the KMT is required to nationalize all of its stakes in the firms on Dec. 29," Koo said.

Over the KMT's long period of one-party rule, the party dominated the distribution of national resources, thus easily translating national resources into party assets.

"The assets obtained this way can't be recognized as legal assets of the KMT," Koo stressed.

Long-term Battle

Koo said his committee is ready to engage in long-term legal wars with the KMT. He urged the KMT to realize the core of transitional justice, saying,"The implementation of the statute governing the settlement of ill-gotten party assets is the last mile to march toward democracy."

Koo also expressed hope that the courts could understand the value of transitional justice in handling lawsuits between his committee and the KMT.

In response, KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) said at a press conference Friday afternoon, "We have no other choice but to file lawsuits against the IGPASC, and we won't rule out any possibility in this regard in accordance with consensuses among party members."

According to the IGPASC, combined assets of KMT-invested enterprises are valued at 15.6 billion, including 83 property assets held by Central Investment and two by Hsinyutai, which must all be naturalized.

In addition, a total of 160 KMT local chapter offices and the party's headquarters located on Bade Road, Taipei and owned by Central Investment, will also be nationalized.

As the KMT has made a five-year rental payment to Central Investment, Hung said, "we will be eligible to use the headquarters for five more years, no matter how and whether the headquarters will be transferred to the government."