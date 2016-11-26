Investigators raid TransAsia HQ

Investigators raided TransAsia Airways' headquarters, the residence of its chairman Vincent Lin (林明昇) and five other related premises, Friday.

Lin, his father, and 10 others, including Chief Executive Officer Liu Tung-ming and Chief Finance Officer Yang Hsuan-yi, were taken to the Investigation Bureau's Taipei branch office for questioning on Friday morning.

Vincent Lin and his father Lin Hsiao-hsin (林孝信) were transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors' Office in the afternoon for further interrogations.

The senior Lin smiled as he entered the prosecutors' office, but declined to respond to questions from reporters.

Prosecutors and investigators launched a probe into possible insider trading based on findings by the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp. that senior employees at TransAsia had sold their shares in the company on Monday, Nov. 21, as rumors that the company would suspend its operations began to circulate.

The company announced Monday afternoon that all flights for Tuesday would be suspended.

Stunning Statement

Following a special board of directors meeting on Tuesday morning, TransAsia issued a statement that the company was to be dissolved over worsening finances and that all flights were immediately suspended.

The senior Lin, who serves as chairman of the Godsun Group and Taiwan Secom Co., recently apologized to the public for TransAsia's mismanagement and the abrupt dissolution, during an interview with a local newspaper.

In the interview, the senior Lin said he and his son did not sell any TransAsia shares around the time of the announcement, but acknowledged that the wife of his younger brother did sell 800,000 shares of the company on Monday as rumors about the impending close circulated, yet he said the transaction did not involve insider trading.

Abnormal trading

But prosecutors and investigators said they possessed information about abnormal share trading records of Goldsun Co., Ltd., a major member of Goldsun Group and main shareholder of TransAsia, which caused them to suspect insider trading. This prompted them to initiate the raid on Friday.

Founded in 1951 as the island's first private airline, TransAsia Airways was first listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in late 2011.

Trading in TransAsia's shares was suspended starting Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to a company filing.

The firm has US$75 million in convertible bonds due November 2018 and NT$180.4 million in outstanding local-currency convertible securities due in October 2019, according to company tallies.

TransAsia's stock slumped 7.1 percent to NT$5.20 on Monday before the suspension, with more than 10.7 million shares changing hands, giving the airline a market value of NT$3.95 billion.

Statistics also indicated that the carrier had racked up NT$17.1 billion in liabilities as of Sept. 30. After two of Transasia's aircraft crashed in 2014 and 2015, killing a combined 91 passengers, the company reported losses totaling NT$3.4 billion.