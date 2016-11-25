First hearing on marriage equality held

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Legislative Yuan held a public hearing on same-sex marriage Thursday, the first of two sessions amid ongoing public debate.

Last Thursday, the legislative caucuses of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and opposition Kuomintang (KMT) agreed to each hold a hearing to air opinions on the legalization before continuing deliberations.

The sessions were scheduled for Nov. 24 and Dec. 1.

The DPP and KMT caucuses also agreed to a complete review of different versions of the bill before the end of the current legislative session in December and pledged not to boycott the reviews.

Hosted by KMT lawmaker Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華), Thursday's public hearing included 25 experts, religious leaders and academics — among whom 11 people said they supported same-sex marriage, 12 opposed it and one was neutral. Each had 10 minutes maximum to express their views.

The public hearing was not open to the public, but it was streamed online.

Debate over Means

Kaohsiung Medical University psychiatry professor Yen Cheng-fang (顏正芳), of the pro-marriage equality camp, said the idea of drafting a special law to deal with the matter would in itself be an act of discrimination.

"The bill should put people at its center. There is a large gay community, which has faced suppression and prejudice from society in the past. Many people are still afraid to express their sexual orientation," Yen said.

"Amending the Civil Code would be a proactive step to eradicate discrimination and provide gay people the same marital rights and obligations straight couples are entitled to."

Sociology professor at National Dong Hwa University (東華大學) Feng-Liang Cheng (成鳳樑) opposed amending the Civil Code, saying there was insufficient evidence showing a need to legalize gay marriage.

'Same-sex marriage should not be seen as sin'

Buddhist Master and professor at Hsuan Chuang University (玄奘大學) Shih Chao-hwei (釋昭慧) said same-sex marriage should not be seen as a sin and Taiwan should avoid becoming a "witch-hunting society."

"From the perspective of Buddhism, all desires are inherent and cannot be defined as either virtuous or sinful. Buddhism does not see coupling as evil, so I cannot understand the controversy surrounding this bill," Shih said.

"Everyone should be distanced from suffering and receive joy. If homosexual people can become better through marriage, they should be given blessings. Homosexuality has been documented in many ancient scriptures — stories of men and men, women with women."

If family function is defined as whether a couple can give birth to babies, this argument may hurt people facing reproductive problems, Shih said.