MOTC chief to resign? Cabinet denies rumors

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Following TransAsia Airways' (復興航空) abrupt dissolution, local media reported that Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan (賀陳旦) had tendered his resignation — claims that the Executive Yuan denied.

As of press time, Ho Chen has yet to address the rumors.

Asked by lawmakers Thursday whether the government planned to take over the troubled airline, Ho Chen said the government did not currently have statutory authority to do so, but would consider the possibility.

"For the time being, the most important issue at hand is to protect passengers' rights," said Ho Chen, expressing his concern that low morale among TransAsia employees could pose a threat to flight security.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Cheng Pao-ching (鄭寶清) urged the government to raise penalties if cases of "premeditated dissolution" arise in the future, arguing that the Civil Aviation Act (民航法), which levies fines amounting to a maximum of NT$3 million, too easily allows violating firms off the hook.

Ho Chen vowed the government would reevaluate current regulations to consider upping penalties and would examine whether TransAsia had breached the criminal code.

U-turn over Takeover Plan

Ho Chen made a U-turn from his previous comment Thursday, stating that CAL was keen to take over international and cross-strait routes and will "move toward completely taking over TransAsia's routes."

The ministry will approve of their application as soon as possible, Ho Chen added.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet announced national carrier China Airlines (CAL, 中華航空) would take over all of TransAsia's international and domestic routes from Dec. 1, with the exclusion of a route connecting outlying islands Kinmen and Penghu.

Regardless of the Cabinet's announcement — to the public's confusion — Ho Chen later said CAL would only partially take over two domestic routes operated by TransAsia.

Ho Chen stressed the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA, 民航局) would allocate other international and cross-strait routes to other airlines on the basis of fair competition. He said the redistribution involves route rights, insisting

the move must be consistent with formal procedures.

President Tsai Ing-wen and Premier Lin Chuan (林全) subsequently expressed outrage at the Transportation Ministry.

On Thursday, Lin called on the ministry to make necessary assessments, stating TransAsia's shock closure revealed critical deficiencies within the government system.

Mass Layoff

TransAsia's decision to dissolve the company is expected to affect the travel schedules of nearly 100,000 people, while its 1,795 employees brace for pending layoffs.

Around 200 TransAsia employees protested outside of the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) Thursday morning — union bosses accused management of lacking sincere intentions to negotiate and demanded that the ministry intervene.

Following the first labor negotiation, which quickly fell apart on Wednesday, the airline arranged a second meeting with its workers Thursday afternoon.