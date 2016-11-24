Gov't leaders at odds over TransAsia routes

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Transportation Ministry on Wednesday denied a Cabinet announcement that China Airlines (中華航空) would be taking over all of TransAsia Airways' (復興航空) routes starting Dec. 1.

China Airlines will take over the dissolved airline's Taipei-Hualien and Taichung-Hualien routes only, said Transportation Deputy Minister Fan Chih-ku (范植谷) in response to an earlier Cabinet report of total takeover.

All of TransAsia's cross-strait and international routes will not go to China Airlines but will be returned to the administration of the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for later distribution, Fan said.

The Cabinet replied to the deputy minister's statement immediately, issuing a message to local media: "Hello everyone, in regard to the TransAsia incident, report based on the statement of the Cabinet spokesman."

Earlier Announcement

Earlier that day, Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said China Airlines would be taking over all TransAsia's airline routes starting Dec. 1.

"Based on the Civil Aviation Act (民航法) Article 59 and 60, China Airlines (CAL) will be taking over TransAsia Airways' international and domestic routes, except for flights between Kinmen County and Penghu County," Hsu said.

The announcement came after an emergency cross-department meeting held by Premier Lin Chuan (林全) at the Executive Yuan to discuss the aftermath of TransAsia's sudden decision to cease operations.

CAL Chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan (何煖軒) also promised at the meeting that his airline had the capacity to take over the extra routes.

The only flights that will not go to China Airlines are those between Kinmen and Penghu, as the route requires propeller-driven aircraft that China Airlines does not have, he said.

The decision came two days after the troubled TransAsia Airways shocked the airline industry, government officials and customers worldwide by announcing it would suspend all operations immediately and dissolve the company, pending shareholder approval in January.

TransAsia was one of the major airlines running domestic flights, as well as flights between Taiwan and China.

Before the airline ceased all operations this Tuesday, it operated 25 airlines routes between Taiwan and 13 of China's major cities, including Shanghai, Xiamen, and Hangzhou.

EVA, CAL Recruits TransAsia Pilots

EVA Air spokesman Ko Jin-cheng (柯金成) said on Wednesday that the airline would hold a recruitment orientation on Thursday, targeting pilots put out of work by TransAsia's closure.

CAL will also hold a similar recruitment orientation this Friday, according to the airline's online statement.