Premier blames CAA for negligence

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Premier Lin Chuan on Wednesday said the government would likely hold the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA, 民航局) accountable for negligence ahead of TransAsia's (復興航空) shock announcement that it was closing due to financial difficulties.

The statement came a day after the Executive Yuan declared its support for the CAA's administration, saying the aviation body had done nothing wrong.

Negligence

Lin was asked to comment about TransAsia's closure while he was visiting the Taiwan International Machine Tool Show Wednesday morning.

He said the CAA, Taiwan's aviation authority, needed to reflect on its own handling of TransAsia.

The Executive Yuan did not receive information from the CAA regarding TransAsia's plan to suspend flights on Tuesday, Lin said.

"The government became fully aware of the situation only on Monday evening (when TransAsia confirmed the suspensions)," Lin said.

The central government will step in when necessary to seek accountability in TransAsia matter, he said.

But the premier said the process would need to wait until all the facts were clear.

"The situation must be clarified first, following a review and a report to the public," he said.

Call for a Faster Resolution

President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday ordered government agencies to speed up their handling of the situation and to begin a review immediately after the crisis concludes.

Tsai, who is chairwoman of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was speaking during the party's Central Standing Committee meeting, which saw Vice Premier Lin Hsi-yao reporting on the TransAsia situation.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, DPP spokesman Wang Ming-shen said that Tsai had urged government units handling the matter to guarantee the rights of all persons affected.

The vice premier also said that there were sufficient airline carriers to fill the void left by TransAsia, especially when it came to its international routes.

Addressing the sudden absence of TransAsia's domestic routes, Lin said that the Cabinet was prepared and can arrange for assistance from other airlines.

"Military aircraft might be employed to ease passenger congestion for the Lunar New Year holidays," he said.

Can't Take TransAsia Under Wing

There are no laws that allow the government to take control of an airline company, Lin said.

"After the company's decision to close, this problem became quite clear," Lin said, adding that the Executive Yuan had looked into this issue.

The premier said there was a significant blind spot in Civil Aviation Law: It has no article allowing the government to take control of the company.

"The Executive Yuan hopes to seek another course of action to resolve the matter," Lin said. Transportation Deputy Minister Fan Chih-Ku said his ministry had begun looking into ways to take over the shuttered carrier.

The Transportation Ministry said China Airlines (CAL) would take over TransAsia's Hualien routes, while Uni Air would take its Kinmen and Penghu routes.