TransAsia labor, management meet breaks down

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A day after TransAsia Airways (復興航空) made a shocking announcement that it would dissolve the company by next January, its first employer-employee negotiation fell apart just 30 minutes into the meeting.

The airline's labor union consultant Lin Chia-wei (林佳瑋) said Wednesday that the company's management had shown "no sincerity" during the encounter.

The union's deputy director Pang Min-yi (龐閔憶), who was received by TransAsia CEO Liu Tung-ming (劉東明), said Liu had insisted on "no voice or video recording" during the meeting.

Pang said the union may stage a protest if negotiations continue to fail.

Second Meeting Today

The union is seeking a deal in which TransAsia would guarantee employees' labor rights if it secured a new buyer, and in which the new buyer would provide complete severance packages to staff that wished to leave, Lin said.

She added that the TransAsia union had not been notified about an employer-employee negotiation meeting that TransAsia said it would hold on Thursday.

"The union does not know how the so-called 'employee representatives' who will speak with airline (management) tomorrow were selected," Lin said.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside TransAsia's headquarters in Taipei late Wednesday evening, demanding a "true" employer-employee meeting.

The airline released a statement in the afternoon, stating it "regretted" the fact that the meeting had fallen apart but that the severance packages it provided would "absolutely abide by the Labor Standards Act."

Premeditated Act

Financial Supervisory Committee (金管會) Chairman Lee Ruey-tsang (李瑞倉) told a legislative committee Wednesday that TransAsia Airways had opened two NT$600 million trust accounts last Friday, one to use for employee severance and the other for tickets refunds.

Lee said that the airline apparently had decided to dissolve the company as early as last Friday but had kept the news under wraps.