Ups and downs
The China Post
November 23, 2016, 12:20 am TWN
1951
Launched
Founded on May 21 as Taiwan's first private civil airline
1958
Flights stopped
Suspended flight business on Oct. 16 but continued
to act as agent for foreign carriers
1966
Meal maker
Constructed a kitchen in Songshan airport to supply international airline meals
1988
Back in the air
Resumed flight service on Aug. 25, again covering
only domestic destinations
1994
Going abroad
Launched first regular international routes on Nov. 4 after starting to offer charter overseas flights two years earlier
2011
A listed company
Officially listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Nov. 1
2014
Expanding
Founded low-cost carrier V Air on Jan. 20 in bid to crack burgeoning budget travel market
Fatal crash
48 die on July 23 as plane crashes into homes while landing in Penghu
2015
Another tragedy
43 killed on Feb. 4 when flight goes down shortly after takeoff in Taipei
2016
V is not for 'victory'
Shut down V Air on Oct. 1 after failing to draw customers from better-established rivals
Off the air
Suspended operations indefinitely on Nov. 22
