Ups and downs

1951

Launched

Founded on May 21 as Taiwan's first private civil airline

1958

Flights stopped

Suspended flight business on Oct. 16 but continued

to act as agent for foreign carriers

1966

Meal maker

Constructed a kitchen in Songshan airport to supply international airline meals

1988

Back in the air

Resumed flight service on Aug. 25, again covering

only domestic destinations

1994

Going abroad

Launched first regular international routes on Nov. 4 after starting to offer charter overseas flights two years earlier

2011

A listed company

Officially listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Nov. 1

2014

Expanding

Founded low-cost carrier V Air on Jan. 20 in bid to crack burgeoning budget travel market

Fatal crash

48 die on July 23 as plane crashes into homes while landing in Penghu

2015

Another tragedy

43 killed on Feb. 4 when flight goes down shortly after takeoff in Taipei

2016

V is not for 'victory'

Shut down V Air on Oct. 1 after failing to draw customers from better-established rivals

Off the air

Suspended operations indefinitely on Nov. 22