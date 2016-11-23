Travel agents brace for TransAsia blowback

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Travel agencies were busy counting their losses on Tuesday following an unexpected announcement by TransAsia Airways (復興航空) that it was withdrawing from the aviation market.

TransAsia announced on Tuesday that all of the airline's flights would be terminated effective immediately, after an extraordinary board meeting passed a resolution to dissolve the company. In addition to domestic routes, TransAsia also flies to Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand and Cambodia.

The company estimated that 100,000 passengers would be affected. Liao Chao-yang, vice president of Star Travel, said although TransAsia is not a major airline, the unexpected nature of the decision would have a major impact on the travel industry and caught travel agencies by surprise.

With Star Travel alone. 2100 people are booked on TransAsia flights or package tours using TransAsia flights scheduled to depart before Chinese New Year, with sales totaling NT$30 million, Star Travel said.

Cancellations could result in losses of up to NT$50 million, including transaction costs, Star Travel said.

Lee Chi-yue, spokesman for the Travel Agent Association of R.O.C., criticized TransAsia's decision as highly irresponsible.

For routes operated exclusively by TransAsia, such as those to the northwestern Chinese city of Zhangjiajie and Siem Reap in Cambodia, passengers have no alternative flights, he said.

Currently, more than 100 TransAsia passengers are stranded in Zhangjiajie and will have to travel to Changsha to catch a flight back to Taiwan, resulting in additional expenditure, he said.

According to a ticketing agent, passengers who have booked TransAsia flights to popular destinations such as Shanghai over the Lunar New Year holiday may have difficulty transferring to other airlines, because most flights are already fully booked.