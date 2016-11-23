CAL, EVA offer discounts to the stranded

National carriers China Airlines (CAL), EVA Air and their subsidiaries will offer flights at half price to an estimated 10,000 travelers stranded abroad after the suspension of all services of TransAsia Airways on Tuesday.

CAL has agreed to offer discount economy class one-way flights to Taiwan on its fleet and that of its subsidiary, Mandarin Airlines.

Implementation of the program is set to start as early as Wednesday.

Eva Air and its subsidiary Uni Air said they would adopt a similar discount scheme for the stranded passengers.

Discount airfare on the four airlines is only available if booked between Nov. 23 to 30 for a trip completed by Dec. 31.

Travelers must bring their original TransAsia boarding passes or receipts to be eligible.

CAL Repays 'Debt'

An internal CAL memo stated that the company "owed a debt of gratitude to GE" (TransAsia's IATA airline designation) that must be returned. TransAsia had helped transport CAL passengers stranded during industrial action by flight attendants in June.

CAL said it had stationed ground staff at service counters in both terminals of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to handle the aftermath of TransAsia's dissolution.

More support staff would also be deployed at stations in Tokyo and Osaka, it said.

Refunds Promised

One of four major domestic air carriers in Taiwan, TransAsia announced Tuesday the termination of all flights with immediate effect, after an extraordinary board meeting passed a resolution to dissolve the company.

The suspension of flights on Tuesday affected an estimated 100,000 ticket holders, 10,000 of which were abroad.

TransAsia has promised a full refund on previous ticket purchases.

Aside from several domestic routes, the carrier also services destinations in China, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Palau.

CAL, Eva Shares Climb

Shares for both CAL and Eva Air on the TAIEX showed sharp gains in early trading on potential profits resulting from the uptake of TransAsia passengers, before closing up 0.86 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Both carriers and their subsidiaries are seen as direct beneficiaries to TransAsia's closure, which will result in new route allocations to destinations across the Taiwan Strait to Shanghia, Xiamen and Fuzhou.

Service to several former TransAsia domestic routes (especially to and among offshore islands) will also be up for grabs.

Trading on TransAsia was suspended on Tuesday, with a resumption date yet to be announced.