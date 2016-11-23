Gov't denies negligence over TransAsia

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Executive Yuan on Tuesday denied criticism that it had failed to adequately supervise TransAsia Airways' dissolution, pushing back at claims that the Transportation Ministry had neglected its duties leading up to the company's sudden closure.

TransAsia surprised aviation authorities by announcing Monday that it would suspend all flights Tuesday — and then, after an emergency board meeting held early Tuesday, announcing that the company would shut down.

TransAsia has told the government it would set up a special account to process refunds in the wake of the suspension and dissolution, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) stated during an emergency press conference at the Executive Yuan.

In response to criticism that the government was slow to respond to the crisis, CAA representative Han Chen-hua said the agency had continually inspected and reviewed the company's quarterly reports, yet denied that the corporation's financial circumstances posed any "immediate risk."

"The main reason behind TransAsia's dissolution was its failure to make 'immediate' improvements to its finances," Han said.

He also said the CAA had probed senior TransAsia executives on Monday morning and that the executives had denied the company would suspend flights on Tuesday.

That claim was overturned on Monday afternoon, he said. What had transpired in the meantime to prompt the flip-flop is currently under investigation, Han added.

Both the CAA and Transportation Ministry Deputy Minister Fan Chih-Ku said the CAA would fine the airline between NT$600,000 and NT$3 million.

'Unscrupulous' Corporation

During TransAsia's emergency board meeting Tuesday morning, Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers at the Legislative Yuan hurled criticisms at the company for acting irresponsibly, as well as at the government for its failure to provide adequate supervision.

KMT lawmaker Johnny Chiang said the one-day suspension had caused significant inconveniences and high costs for consumers and criticized the government for failing to supervise TransAsia's business, to predict the airline's suspension and to make necessary preparations.

Chang has also asked KMT lawmaker Chen Hsueh-sheng to revise the agenda for Thursday's Transportation Committee meeting to focus on TransAsia's suspension. KMT Legislator Alicia Wang went on to call TransAsia an "unscrupulous" corporation, accusing the airline of foisting its losses onto tourism agencies.

A Decline in Chinese Tourists: KMT

In a separate press conference, KMT Culture and Communications Committee Deputy Director-General Hung Meng-kai pointed to the decrease in Chinese tourists coming into Taiwan after President Tsai ing-wen's inauguration in May as a significant reason behind the company's shutdown.

"Private corporations have become an economic refugee in light of the ideological war that the Tsai administration is waging," Hung said, urging the government to quickly roll out measures and to cease ruling by ideology.

However, when prompted to answer whether the decrease in Chinese tourists had pushed TransAsia over the edge, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Yeh Yi-jin pointed to poor long-term corporate management.

"The decrease in Chinese tourists will affect all sorts of industries tied to Chinese tourism businesses," Yeh said, speaking to reporters at the Legislative Yuan.

According to reports, the Taipei-based airline said it was not able to repay convertible bonds due Nov. 29.