DEVELOPING STORY: TransAsia's suspension of flights lambasted

In the midst of TransAsia Airways' (復興航空) emergency board meeting this morning, Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers at the Legislative Yuan hurled criticism at the company's irresponsibility and the government's supervisory failures Tuesday after the airline took the nation by surprise by announcing Monday that it would suspend all flights today.

KMT lawmaker Johnny Chiang said the one-day suspension had caused great inconvenience and costs for consumers, criticizing the government for failing to supervise TransAsia's business, to predict the airline's suspension and make necessary preparations.

"Was the government aware of the situation beforehand? What in the world was TransAsia doing?" Chiang asked.

Chang has also asked KMT lawmaker Chen Hsueh-sheng to revise the agenda for Thursday's legislative Transportation Committee to concentrate on TransAsia's suspension, as well as the current operation of domestic airline carriers.

KMT Legislator Alicia Wang went on to call TransAsia an "unscrupulous" corporation, accusing the airline of heaping its baggage and aftermath of its sudden suspension onto tourism agencies.

"The airline had continued to sell tickets during the International Travel Fair," she said. Wang also criticized the airline for failing to provide notice to the Labor Ministry 60 days before significant dismissals .

Wu Cheng-hsueh, deputy head of the Department of Consumer Protection at the Executive Yuan, said that travel agency must shoulder the costs and refunds for consumer traveling with their tour groups.

For individual travelers affected by TransAsia's suspension, the airline must pay full refunds for ticket fees, Wu added.