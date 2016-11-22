NTU students demand independent probe into faculty

National Taiwan University's labor union and graduate student association published a petition Sunday demanding that allegations of academic fraud by faculty be investigated by an independent committee.

This petition came after a press conference held by NTU President Yang Pan-chyr (楊泮池) on Saturday, during which he responded to allegations NTU faculty had committed academic fraud by saying that graduate students would be required to take an academic ethics class in the future.

Immediately following the press conference, NTU Labor Union Secretary General Tseng Chih-hua (曾稚驊) responded to Yang's comments, saying the president was using "technical issues" as a cover-up for political ones in academia.

Tseng said the demands placed on academics to produce scholarly articles had created a breeding ground for academic fraud.

Professors throw their graduate students under the bus at the first sign of trouble and blame them for not paying more attention in their research, he said.

Petition

In the petition, Tseng and other signatories demanded that professors be held accountable for their actions and that they be forced to step down and to receive appropriate punishment.

The petition, which is open to the public, has garnered hundreds of signatures from NTU students, professors and administrators, as well as public figures in Taiwan.

NTU Probe Underway

Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) responded to the developments in the alleged academic fraud case at the Legislative Yuan yesterday morning.

Pan said the Ministry of Education took the case very seriously and had demanded that the NTU committee be objective and meticulous.

Pan said that once the committee probe reached a conclusion, appropriate measures would be taken.

Pan said he had not ruled out rescinding research funds and awards should the allegations of academic fraud be proven true.

NTU President Reiterates Innocence

NTU's president said yesterday that should academic fraud be detected, he would take responsibility as the head of the research team that produced the papers.

He reiterated, however, that the article sections he co-authored did not contain any instances of fabrication.

Protesters from the NTU labor union and graduate school association demanded that Yang take on more responsibility as president of NTU.

They had asked him to take on political responsibility as president of a school that had been implicated in cases of academic fraud in the past.

Given that the government funds research at NTU, the academic fraud case is widely perceived as having academic and political ramifications.