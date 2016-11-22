TransAsia calls halt to today's flights

TransAsia Airways (復興航空) took aviation authorities and some of its own staff by surprise yesterday with an announcement that it would suspend all flights scheduled for Tuesday.

The airline released a statement in the evening apologizing to all 5,000 affected passengers and promising a full refund of fares within 45 days.

TransAsia is set to release further details after holding an emergency board meeting on Tuesday, according to the airline statement.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA, 民航局) said the flight halt on Tuesday was expected to affect 5,113 people.

Rumors Rampant

On Monday morning, rumors that TransAsia would stop all of its flights began circulating online, but were flatly denied by the airline.

In the afternoon, CAA stepped in to announce that the airline had alerted them of its plan to halt flights on Tuesday.

CAA Deputy Director-General Fang Chih-wen (方志文) told reporters TransAsia had notified the administration earlier that day, but had not mentioned the reason and had not cited the airline's recent financial difficulties.

Fang said TransAsia would face "severe" penalties for the move, which had harmed the rights of passengers.

Taiwan's Civil Aviation Law stipulates that the airline may be given a fine of between NT$600,000 and NT$3 million.

Employees Baffled

A TransAsia pilot reportedly said company staff had not been informed of the flight halt before the news broke in Chinese-language media.

After the news went public, the company sent a message calling managerial-level staff at some outports to return to Taiwan.

The pilot, who requested to remain anonymous, said the company constantly told employees the firm had steady revenue growth, and had announced plans to add a route to South Korea and to beef up its aircraft fleet.

Employees were taken aback because they were given the impression that business was going well, the pilot said.

"Management has never communicated the company's long-term strategy to lower-level employees ... staff is always the last to know."

Labor insurance records indicate that there are 1,795 people employed by TransAsia, the Ministry of Labor (勞動部) stated.

Move Raises Worries of Shutdown

Penghu County Magistrate Chen Kuang-fu (陳光復) said if TransAsia Airways were to exit the market, it would deliver a major blow to the transportation and tourism industries on the outlying island chain.

"TransAsia is the most important airline for travel to and from Penghu, and is the airline that offers the most flights," Chen said.

"The priority at the moment is to ensure that residents can make it to their destinations as scheduled (on Tuesday)."

Local media have speculated that Fubon Financial Holdings (富邦金控) might take over part of the fleet, and that China Airlines subsidiary Mandarin Airlines (華信航空) was looking to acquire another portion.

Fubon declined to comment on the reports.

Mandarin Airlines said the "rumors were definitely not true," but said it would assist the CAA in rearranging flights for passengers affected by the disruption on Tuesday.