Tsai's approval rate sinks to 26%: TVBS

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen's approval rating has fallen to a record low of 26 percent, and her disapproval rating has inched up to 46 percent five months after taking office, according to findings of a poll released on Monday by TVBS, a cable TV channel in Taiwan.

In the same poll, Premier Lin Chuan saw his approval rating hit a new low of 23 percent and his disapproval rating reach a new high of 47 percent.

Over the past six months, the Tsai administration has enacted a range of new laws, including statues governing the treatment of ill-gotten party assets and transitional justice.

The administration has also pushed for a spate of sometimes controversial policies, including the "one fixed, one flexible" holiday bill, pension reform, same-sex marriage and a phasing out of the ban on imported foods from Japanese prefectures affected by radiation following the 2011 Fukushima meltdown.

The Latest

President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) approval rating fell below her disapproval rating for the first time since her inauguration on May 20, according to a poll conducted by a pan-green think tank.

The telephone survey was conducted by Taiwan Thinktank between Friday and Sunday of last week.

According to the think tank, Tsai's approval rating has fallen 7.9 percent since Aug. 26, to 40.6 percent, while her disapproval rating rose from 38.4 percent to 42.8 percent during the same period, according to the latest poll.

The latest survey marks the first time Tsai's approval rating has been surpassed by her disapproval rating, the think tank announced during a news conference in Taipei on Monday.

Taiwan Thinktank said the public still appears relatively satisfied with Tsai's policies, with 66.8 percent of respondents supporting her decision to chair the weekly high-level policy coordination meetings, which bring together officials from the Executive Yuan and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to deliberate on government policy and social issues.

Only 18.9 percent disapproved of the meetings, which have been criticized by some as unconstitutional, with 14.3 percent declining to express their opinions, the survey found.

Respondents seemed to be divided on the Tsai administration's plan to extend National Health Insurance (NHI) coverage to Chinese students, who will be required to pay for full monthly premiums, as would students from other nations, if the proposal is passed by the Legislature.