Lawmakers express support for reported Taiping Island drills

By Joseph Yeh--Lawmakers across party lines Sunday expressed support for reported humanitarian relief drills at Taiping Island in the disputed South China Sea.

According to a United Evening News report, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA, 海巡署) and the R.O.C. Navy are expected to hold a round of drills at Taiwan-held Taiping Island (太平島), the largest island in the Spratly group, by the end of the month.

The drills are intended to showcase Taiwan's sovereignty claim over the area and to highlight the nation's humanitarian relief capabilities, the report said.

The drills would be the first major joint exercise between Taiwan's Coast Guard and Navy since the Permanent Court of Arbitration's controversial July 12 ruling that Taiping is a rock rather than an island.

The CGA, however, has yet to confirm the report.

The CGA said a related drill is currently under preparation and has yet being finalized. The CGA said it would make public more details when it is ready to do so.

When asked to comment, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) voiced his support for the reported plan.

He told local media that the drill would help to realize President Tsai Ing-wen's call that the island become an international humanitarian relief and resupply base.

Tsai said that, in contrast to other nations' construction of military hubs on islands in the South China Sea, the transformation of Taiping into a humanitarian relief center demonstrates Taiwan's resolve to maintain peace in the region.

Tsai said the drill would also show neighboring countries that Taiwan has the military capability to safeguard its territory in the South China Sea.

Opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Ma Wen-chun (馬文君) also voiced support for the proposal.

She said the DPP government should take a strong and more active role in the South China Sea to demonstrate the R.O.C's sovereignty claim in the area.

Taiping, a 0.49-square-kilometer island, is the largest in the Spratly Island group, which lies about 1,600 kilometers southwest of Kaohsiung in Southern Taiwan.

Taiwan, mainland China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines all claim total or partial sovereignty over the South China Sea.

Taiwan controls the Dongsha Islands, as well as Taiping Island in the South China Sea.