NTU head maintains innocence in scandal

National Taiwan University (NTU) President Yang Pan-chyr fought back Saturday against academic fraud allegations targeting himself and other researchers at the school, appearing to try to shift the blame to the media and coauthors.

Reports emerged in the past week that 11 papers published by an NTU research team had been identified as "problematic" on PubPeer, a website that allows users to leave feedback on academic articles.

The papers, four of which Yang coauthored, were said to have serious flaws, including images of test results that had allegedly been digitally altered.

Professor Kuo Min-liang, who led the research team, apologized for the controversy and stood down earlier in the week.

But Yang defended his work at a press conference Saturday, saying none of his four articles had been retracted.

He did concede that the original papers may have had issues, noting that three of them had been revised and that a request to update the fourth had been sent to the journal that published it.

NTU Secretary-General Lin Da-der said most academic journals accept revisions to papers and retract any papers found to explicitly violate academic standards.

Yang said the problems identified in his papers involved only images and that he had thoroughly checked the portions of the article he was charged with drafting.

Any problems elsewhere in the manuscripts were the responsibility of his coauthors, he said.

'What kind of science is this?!'

Yang attempted to downplay the allegations, pointing out that PubPeer relies on anonymous reviews, which he said means any claims made on the site require rigorous scrutiny.

"The media's reports are based on things written on PubPeer. Some of (the allegations) need clarification. They are not necessarily facts," Yang said.

He also said the media had misunderstood the nature of the criticism on PubPeer.

Relatively minor problems with the papers' figures had been misconstrued by media outlets as plagiarism, Yang said.

Comments left on PubPeer about one of the papers include "After Figure 2G was enhanced with photoshop, the upper and bottom right bands were cut and pasted. The bottom left was masked with a blank rectangle."

Another user wrote "What kind of science is this?! Based on several other similar issues it looks like they apparently put together blots and micrographs."

Despite standing by his work, Yang acknowledged the controversy as the most serious crisis of his academic career, though he said he was more worried about the damage done to the academic community in general.

Plagiarism was unforgivable and any confirmed forgery of data in academic papers would be severely punished, Yang said, and announced that NTU had formed a seven-member committee to investigate the allegations.

He also said NTU would strengthen training for its researchers and adopt advanced software to check images used in papers.