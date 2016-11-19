Lawmakers vote to scrap special investigation unit

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Lawmakers on Friday officially scrapped the nation's highest prosecution authority, the Special Investigation Division (SID), nine years after its establishment.

By a vote of 66 to 23, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers managed to abolish the investigative agency with a parliamentary majority.

DPP Legislator Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) said that the agency had been widely criticized over the past years for being politically motivated, thus furthering public mistrust in the justice system.

"The SID is the only agency in the country's entire prosecution system that categorizes its cases by the 'identity' of the suspect," Lee stated in his draft bill to scrap Article 63 of the Court Organic Act (法院組織法), the legal basis of the SID.

DPP Legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女) said that the SID had become the "cudgel" for politicians pursuing personal grudges.

She cited a 2013 incident when SID prosecutors illegally wiretapped lawmakers.

"The people had high expectations for the SID, but it then turned into an uncontrollable monster," Yu said, adding that the power to prosecute should be returned to the regular judicial system.

Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers questioned the motives of the DPP. "Is the DPP afraid of being prosecuted?" KMT Legislator Lin Te-fu asked.

Lin argued that "regular prosecutors do not have the authority, time, or mental strength to prosecute high-level officers," therefore it was necessary to keep the SID to focus on such investigations.

The Legislative Yuan voted twice on the bill on Friday morning. Both votes reached the same result.

Currently the SID has only two cases under investigation, which would be passed on to local district courts by the end of the year, Yu said.

For future corruption cases involving high-level officials, an investigation team would be set up with a leading prosecutor tapped by the state prosecutor-general.

Prosecutors on the team would be authorized to investigate outside of the original scope of the case.

Public Mistrust

The SID was established by former President Chen Shui-bian in 2007 to probe major corruption cases and economic crimes involving the president and government officials. Ironically, the unit's first case was to indict Chen himself on corruption charges.

Over the years, it has investigated some of the most powerful figures in the country, including former Cabinet Secretary-General Lin Yi-shih (林益世), former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and CTBC Charity Foundation chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr. (辜仲諒) whose embezzlement case is among the two ongoing investigations.

In 2013, the then-State Prosecutor-General Huang Shyh-ming (黃世銘) leaked confidential information to Ma about an ongoing SID investigation on former Legislative Yuan Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平).

Huang was convicted in 2014, but the SID failed to garner public trust again. Critics ridiculed SID for having become a political tool.