Holiday outrage
CNA
November 19, 2016, 12:23 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Activists display banners that read "refuse cuts of seven holidays" in a rally near the Presidential Office, Friday, Nov. 18. Demonstrators were protesting a Cabinet-sponsored labor bill that aims to cut the number of public holidays.
Protesters scuffle with police during the demonstration. The protesters vowed that they would take further action if the government failed to respond to their demands.
