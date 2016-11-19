News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Saturday

November, 19, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Holiday outrage

CNA
November 19, 2016, 12:23 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Activists display banners that read "refuse cuts of seven holidays" in a rally near the Presidential Office, Friday, Nov. 18. Demonstrators were protesting a Cabinet-sponsored labor bill that aims to cut the number of public holidays.

Protesters scuffle with police during the demonstration. The protesters vowed that they would take further action if the government failed to respond to their demands.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search